Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) Plans to Raise $8 Million in February 14th IPO

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) plans to raise $8 million in an IPO on the week of February 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,500,000 shares at $4.50-$6.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Vivakor, Inc. generated $1 million in revenue. The company has a market-cap of $80.7 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Vivakor, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting. IPOScoop has NO CALL on uplistings.) We develop and offer clean energy solutions, including the recovery of usable hydrocarbons from contaminated soil. The recovered hydrocarbons are used to produce asphaltic cement and other petroleum-based products. “.

Vivakor, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 433 Lawndale Drive South Salt Lake City, UT 84115 and can be reached via phone at (949) 281-2606 or on the web at http://www.vivakor.com/.

