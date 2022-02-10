Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 139.54 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.73 billion and a PE ratio of -279.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.81. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93).

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.