Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.27 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

