Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Biogen worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,803 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $226.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day moving average of $274.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

