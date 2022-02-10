Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 171.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,523 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Switch worth $25,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Switch by 90,133.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $3,742,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $14,661,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.