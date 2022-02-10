Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,831 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,589,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,915,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

