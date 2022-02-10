Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.