Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

