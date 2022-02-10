Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.48.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $147.23 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.