Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €214.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($245.98) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €171.80 ($197.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €176.30. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €111.00 ($127.59) and a 1-year high of €206.50 ($237.36).
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
