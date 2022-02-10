Warburg Research Analysts Give Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) a €214.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($245.98) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €171.80 ($197.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €176.30. Amadeus FiRe has a 1-year low of €111.00 ($127.59) and a 1-year high of €206.50 ($237.36).

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

