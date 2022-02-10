Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 56,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,443,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

