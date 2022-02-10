Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,258,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,565,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,513,000 after buying an additional 365,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $123.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,176. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

