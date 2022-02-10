Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $42,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

