Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $9.56 on Thursday, reaching $146.96. 10,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,815. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

