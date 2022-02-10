Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,527 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.55.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

