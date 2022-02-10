Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

