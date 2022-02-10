Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of D opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

