Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

