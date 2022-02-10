Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $143.94 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.56. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,591 shares of company stock valued at $12,743,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

