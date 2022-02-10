Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $831,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCC opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

