Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

