Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 84.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,550,821,000 after acquiring an additional 51,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $579.40 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.97. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

