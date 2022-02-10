Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $755,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 78,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

