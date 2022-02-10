Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $889,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CSX by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 468,369 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 9,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CSX by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 556,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

