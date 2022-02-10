WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.728 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.
Shares of WEC opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.
In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.