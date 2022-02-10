WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.728 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

