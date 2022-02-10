Wedbush Boosts Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $315.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $255.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CVCO stock opened at $297.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

