Wedbush Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE AX opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

