Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $8.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.21 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,608.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,589.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,751.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.