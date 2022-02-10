Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BankUnited by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

