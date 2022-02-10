Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chegg (CHGG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) recently:

2/8/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/10/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.49. 128,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after acquiring an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

