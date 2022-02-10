Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 5,511 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CHP Merger by 77.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the third quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the second quarter worth $153,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of CHPM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,398. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.