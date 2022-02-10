Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $24.07 Million Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,183,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,000. Ferro makes up 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 7,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,025. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

