Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 378,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SciPlay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,011. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCPL shares. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

