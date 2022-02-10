Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $79.81 Million Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,813,000. Sanderson Farms accounts for 2.3% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $71,536,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $55,764,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $39,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.15. 632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.77 and a 200 day moving average of $188.73. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

