Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 560,640 Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 300,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 73.7% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.