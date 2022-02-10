Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.44

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.20. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 26,565 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
