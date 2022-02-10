Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.44

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.20. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 26,565 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

