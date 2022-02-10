Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE:WLK opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

