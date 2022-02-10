Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WHG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 16,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

