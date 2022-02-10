Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.90. Weyco Group shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 9,079 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $240.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.