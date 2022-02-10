Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $7.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.50 to $28.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $32.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $206.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.61.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.