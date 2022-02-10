Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.000-$29.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.08 billion-$23.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.23.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR stock traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.78. 30,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,445. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.