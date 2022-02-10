Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post sales of $349.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,542.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 127,453 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.87. 629,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

