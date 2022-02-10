WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 256,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

