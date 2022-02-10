WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.07. 41,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 30,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.
WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
