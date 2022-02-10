WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.07. 41,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 30,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.