William Blair Comments on Avantor, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Avantor by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $92,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

