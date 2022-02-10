William Robert (Bill) Nixon Acquires 159,872 Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon acquired 159,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £100,719.36 ($136,199.27).

Shares of MIG3 opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

