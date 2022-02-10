WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

WSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $37,016,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

