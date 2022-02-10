Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Wingstop worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.28.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,994. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 155.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.