Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

BRG stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

