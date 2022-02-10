Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Woodward posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Woodward stock opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

